SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Passenger rail service in Central California and the Bay Area could be interrupted because of a potential nationwide rail worker’s strike that is set to begin on Friday.

Amtrak, the national passenger rail service, and Altamont Corridor Express, a California rail corridor, run daily passenger train service in the state, but mostly use tracks that belong to freight companies Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

If those freight companies’ workers go on strike, certain maintenance and operations staff may not be available to keep the tracks and service in operation, leaving passenger service severely limited, if not completely canceled.

Amtrak already said it will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike.

The Altamont Corridor Express said it would have to suspect ACE 05, 07, 08, and 10 on Thursday if a strike is called.

ACE 05 and 07 would be suspended in the morning and ACE 08 and 10 in the afternoon.

“These trains are being suspended to ensure that no trains are left in the corridor by the 12:01AM deadline on September 16th. On Friday, September 16th, All ACE service will be suspended until further notice,” ACE said.

The Capitol Corridor, which spans 170 miles from the Bay Area to Sacramento, said it would also partially suspend service. On Friday, all service would be suspended. The Capitol Corridor overwhelmingly runs on Union Pacific lines — Only two miles of it belong to Caltrain.

Visit capitolcorridor.org for more information about what services are not running on Thursday.