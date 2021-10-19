Rain expected overnight, continues intermittently into next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Commuters in the Sacramento Valley can expect to see rain as it moves in overnight Tuesday.

Another wave will move across early Thursday, with showers continuing off and on throughout the day.

On Friday, Californians can again expect early morning rain. The rain may be heavy at times during the morning commute, but it will then dry out a bit late Friday into early Saturday.

The strongest storm will move in late Saturday into Monday, with several inches of rain possible.

Very little snow is expected Wednesday but that will change by next week. A decent amount of snow may be seen Monday.

There are some concerns that recently burned areas could see runoff, debris or ash flows, which means there could be some advisories in the future.