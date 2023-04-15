(KTXL) — With the weather getting warmer, Californians are being warned to be cautious of rattlesnakes when they head outside to enjoy the sunny days.

There are almost 50 native snake species in California, and that includes seven rattlesnake species.

Rattlesnake bites are not common, but they do happen.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services offers several tips for staying safe against snakes:

Wear boots and long pants when hiking

Stay on designated trails

Avoid tall grass and weeds

Don’t step or put your hands where you can’t see

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, Cal OES advises that you seek medical help immediately.

There are also some things to avoid if you are bitten.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises people to remove items that could constrict swelling such as watches, rings and shoes, as well as:

Do not apply a tourniquet

Do not pack the bite area in ice

Do not cut the wound with a knife or razor

Do not use your mouth to suck out the venom