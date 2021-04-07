Recall Gavin 2020 gives update as California sets date to ‘fully reopen’

It’s been about 24 hours since Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all coronavirus restrictions could disappear June 15 if there continues to be enough vaccines to immunize those 16 and up, as well as if COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low.

Since outrage over Newsom’s pandemic response has helped fuel the current recall effort against him, does that effort lose steam in June?

Randy Economy from Recall Gavin 2020 joined Sonseeahray to talk updates.

FOX40 also reached out to Gov. Newsom’s office for a response to complaints that his June 15 reopening date is just a move against the recall effort. They have yet to respond.