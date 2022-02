It’s been four months since the majority of Californians said “no” to removing Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Nearly 62% of those who went to the polls on Sept. 14 decided to retain Newsom, choosing him over 46 other candidates.

Orrin Heatlie, the lead proponent of the Recall Gavin 2020 effort, joined Sonseeahray to discuss efforts to reform the recall process.