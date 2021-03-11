Recall Gov. Newsom organizers speak out on surpassing their signature goal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Days ahead of their deadline, organizers for the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom said they have 2,060,000 signatures, enough to bring the issue to voters later this year.

“What we’re seeing right now is Democracy in action, at full throttle,” said Randy Economy, senior advisor for Recall Gavin Newsom.

The group needs 1.5 million signatures validated by state elections officials.

They say the amount they have now could offset a potential rejection rate of 25% of the signatures collected. So far they say their verification rate is at 82%

Number of Signatures Received Number of Verified Signatures Invalid Signatures Total Valid Signatures Verification Rate 1,094,457 798,310 130,142 668,168 83.7% Recall effort numbers as of Feb. 5, according to the California secretary of state.

The update comes after several state and national Democratic leaders have publicly rebuked the recall, claiming it’s a partisan power grab by Republicans.

Supporters say the signatures will tell a different story.

“They’re pawns in Gavin Newsom’s chess game. They’re in denial,” Economy said. “Thirty-eight percent of the people who have signed our petition are Democrats and decline to state (no party preference), so they’re out of touch with their own base.”

“It’s coming from some major Democrats and some people who have never been involved in the political process before,” said Anne Dunsmore, the campaign manager for Rescue California.

Newsom’s campaign manager, Dan Newman, said Thursday the Republican recall is a partisan attempt to install a Donald Trump supporter as governor.

The governor has yet to publicly utter the word “recall” but directed part of his State of the State address this week to the effort.

“We’re not going to change course because of a few naysayers and doomsayers,” Newsom said at Dodger Stadium.

Recall organizers say the governor’s vaccine tour, State of the State address and recent policy changes have not slowed down the signatures gathering effort.

“Sometimes I think, gosh, we need to stand back and let this guy keep doing our work for us,” Dunsmore said.

Once the signatures are in next week, election officials have until April 19 to finish verifying all of them.

See the most recent recall numbers below from the California secretary of state: