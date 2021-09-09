Recall group holds rally at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some organizers of Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall are also on the campaign trail this week.

The group Rescue California is on its Real People for the Recall Tour, which stopped by the State Capitol Thursday. They aren’t endorsing any single candidate, just a yes on the recall.

“While he’s campaigning with professional politicians, we’re campaigning with real people who have experienced real problems and who demand real solutions,” said Anne Dunsmore, with Rescue California.

The group campaigned alongside crime victims and business owners affected by Newsom’s policies and pandemic-related shutdowns, including restaurant owner Angela Marsden.

“We’re not movie stars; we’re not getting paid to be here. We are doing this because we have suffered at the hands of this governor,” Marsden said.

The owner of the San Francisco salon where Sen. Nancy Pelosi was caught getting her hair down against local and state pandemic rules last year was also there.

“I never thought that I would be here talking about this. I literally thought I would lose the salon from an earthquake. I never thought it would be from extreme leftist politics,” said Erica Kious.

Meanwhile, further south in the Central Valley at a rally in Fresno, Governor Newsom said President Joe Biden will join him on the campaign trail because his national agenda is on the ballot.

“I think it’s profoundly significant what happens here in this state to the broader agenda,” Newsom said. “I think it will have an impact on the 2022 election, the midterms.”

“They don’t know what’s going on in California,” said Marc Klaas, a victim of crime.

Klaas said he is a registered Democrat and voted for Biden. He said the high-profile Democrats that are supporting Newsom sit on a pedestal thousands of miles away.

Recall organizers said they consider the president’s visit a win for the people supporting the recall.

“We won. We made our point. No matter what happens on Tuesday, we aren’t going away,” Dunsmore said.

With just days left before the election date, neither Newsom nor front-running replacement candidate Larry Elder has made a stop at the capital. It’s unclear if either has plans to do so.