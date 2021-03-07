‘Recall Newsom’ campaign collects 1.95M signatures, organizers say

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The organizers of the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom announced their volunteers have collected 1,950,000 signatures Sunday.

Sunday’s update leaves them close to their goal of 2 million signatures.

During a press conference at the The Hyatt Regency in Sacramento, Recall Gavin Newsom 2020 spokesperson Randy Economy said the signatures “are more than enough to have the initiative qualified.”

Organizers had previously said they have enough to offset a potential 25% rejection rate and get the recall on the ballot.

In order to get on the ballot, only 1.5 million signatures verified by the Secretary of State are needed.

Lead proponent of the recall effort, Orrin Heatlie, said they have between 5,000-10,000 volunteers gathering an average of 92,000 signatures per week.

Heatlie said the organization is aiming to process all petitions by March 10 and get them sent to their respective counties to be verified by March 17.

“We want to get this done immediately. We want to get this done in the next couple of days,” Economy said.