‘Recall Newsom’ campaign collects 1.9M signatures, organizers say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The momentum continues to build in the effort to recall Governor Newsom.

Organizers of ‘Recall Newsom’ say they have collected 1.927 million signatures, just shy of their 2 million signature goal.

Only 1.5 million signatures are needed to be verified by the Secretary of State.

Organizers say they have enough to offset a potential 25-percent rejection rate and get the recall on the ballot.

There is still more than a week left before the deadline.

Political analyst David McCuan says the average donation is small but there are some big checks being written, including in the Bay Area.

There’s a mix of traditional Republican donors from both inside and outside the state — some of them contributed to the Trump campaign in 2016.

Also, McCuan says lots of retirees are pitching in against Newsom. He says the recall could turn into the ultimate warm-up for 2022.

He thinks in an effort to stay relevant, Donald Trump won’t be able to resist getting involved and says that could include a visit to California.