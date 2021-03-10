‘Recall Newsom’ campaign passes 2M signatures, organizers say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom has reached 2,060,000 signatures as of Wednesday, according to an announcement by campaign leaders and volunteers during a virtual meeting.

“The People of California are speaking loud and clear. We have cleared another milestone. Politics as usual in California are over as we know it to be,” said Orrin Heatlie, lead proponent of the recall effort.

In order for the recall to qualify 1.5 million signatures must be verified by the secretary of state’s office. The group says 1.8 million signatures have been pre-verified through a third-party.

“We have built an army of volunteers who have defied the odd and we will not rest ’til California Governor Gavin Newsom is defeated in this historic movement,” said co-proponent Mike Netter.

March 17 is the deadline to turn in the signatures and counties have until April 29 to certify the signatures.