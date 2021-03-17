Recall Newsom effort reaches deadline for signature collection

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Wednesday was the last day for the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom to turn in signatures and while many agree it’s likely there will be a special recall election, opinions on the chances that Gov. Newsom will actually be recalled vary.

The Sacramento County elections office says it received 72,000 signatures to recall Gov. Newsom. Of those, 65,000 have been checked so far and 55,000 of those were verified.

The county believes all the signatures will be verified across the state toward the end of April.

But the county is still waiting on the secretary of state’s office to decide how and when the recall vote will occur.

“Do we have a special election, when is that special election going to be, what are the parameters around the special election, is there anything else that’s going to be on the ballot other than this specific race. So there’s a lot of things that are unknown yet,” said Sacramento County spokeswoman Janna Haynes.

Meanwhile, some believe the effort to recall Gov. Newsom will all be in vain.

“I don’t think that they’re going to succeed. While they get the signatures and land on the ballot, ultimately, are they going to remove the governor from office? Probably not,” said Samantha Corbin, the co-founder of Corbin and Kaiser, a Sacramento government and public affairs firm.

Corbin has 20 years of experience as a political consultant. To be successful, she believes the governor should not focus on those behind this recall effort.

“I would be worried that all of the focus on the funders of the campaign to remove the governor might feel a little bit like gaslighting to people who have very legitimate concerns,” she said.

Instead, she believes he should spend time addressing the concerns of those who have truly been hurt by this pandemic.

“I really do think that the governor is at his best when he’s in front of and interacting with people. Because he has such a breath for empathy. That’s where I would tell him to spend his time,” Corbin said.

While Corbin believes the governor will keep his seat, she said this could cause him problems with his reelection campaign — especially if another Democrat gets in the race.

Sacramento County election officials say those hoping to vote in the recall election must update their voter information.