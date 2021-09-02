Recent poll shows favorable numbers for Governor Newsom in recall race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new Public Policy Institute of California poll shows voters will likely keep Governor Gavin Newsom in office.

The poll released Wednesday night and shows 58% of likely voters say they will vote no on the recall, with 39% saying they’re a yes.

“The approval of Governor Gavin Newsom is still in positive territory. Today, it’s 53% among likely voters; it was 52% when we conducted our first poll of the year in January,” said Mark Baldassare, with the PPIC.

Likely voters in the poll also said COVID-19 is their number one concern. Their response to Newsom’s handling of the pandemic mirrors the numbers on how they would vote in the recall: 58% approving and 39% disapproving.

“This is a life and death situation,” Newsom said.

On a campaign stop in San Francisco Thursday, Newsom warned COVID-19 could run rampant in California if any Republican candidate wins.

Front-running candidates, including Larry Elder, have indicated they would get rid of statewide pandemic-related mandates. The recent poll showed Elder in the lead, winning over 26% of voters.

“We have one of the lowest positivity rates in America. We have among the highest vaccination rates in America. Compare and contrast that to the states he seems to celebrate, places like Texas, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama,” Newsom said.

Newsom mentioned President Joe Biden will come out to California very soon but did not provide details. The latest poll shows approval ratings for Biden in the Golden State have dropped 12% since the start of the year.