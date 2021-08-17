Red Flag Warning: Winds, low humidity could fuel Northern California’s already devastating fires

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service has placed most of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning as wildfires burn out of control amid windy, dry weather.

Portions of the Sacramento Valley, the foothills, and the Sierras up and down Northern and Central California are under the warning, which will be in place Tuesday at 1 p.m. through Wednesday around 8 p.m.

The NWS is expecting wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph starting Tuesday night through Wednesday. Low humidity is also in the forecast.

⚠️Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 1pm today through 8pm Wednesday for the mountains & portions of the Sacramento Valley due to gusty winds & extremely dry conditions.



Are you prepared for wildfire? Visit https://t.co/4PbDmtOuXj for preparedness tips. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/vxpWZk0M0h — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 17, 2021

“Then winds will shift to the north to northeast and increase Tuesday evening across much of the Sacramento Valley, surrounding terrain, and western slopes of the Sierra Nevada and will continue through Wednesday,” the NWS warning reads.

A wind shift will take place tonight resulting in a Red Flag Warning and smoky conditions tomorrow. Ongoing fires will likely grow quickly. pic.twitter.com/flpUr6ajb7 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) August 17, 2021

The numbers are alarming. From last night to this morning… Dixie Fire +26k acres, McFarland +17k acres -17% containment, Caldor +4k acres and burning fast. I'm worried about how bad this could get in the next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/hQzIoLARj9 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) August 17, 2021

Paired with the state’s dire drought conditions, the weather is expected to drive the flames already devastating the state and could help spark and spread new fires.

The air quality is also expected to worsen.

Pacific Gas and Electric has told roughly 48,000 of its customers to prepare for possible power shutoffs Tuesday through Wednesday due to the weather and dry conditions.