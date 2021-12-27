Reedley man accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, father’s girlfriend on Christmas identified

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man accused of shooting and killing two women during a family gathering on Christmas Day in Reedley.

Around 2 p.m., Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Goodfellow and Rio Vista avenues after someone called 9-1-1 to report shots had been fired during a disturbance at a home.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found 58-year-old Magdalena Alvarez and 39-year-old Meisa Rashid dead from gunshot wounds inside of the home.

Following the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was immediately identified as 23-year-old Austin Alvarez of Reedley and deputies began searching for him after he left the home in his truck.

Alvarez was arrested about an hour later by deputies near American and Anchor avenues in Orange Cove.

While investigating, detectives say they learned Alvarez had arrived at the home where some of his family members were gathering for a Christmas gift exchange.

At some point during the visit, authorities say Alvarez pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking his grandmother and his father’s girlfriend, identified as Rashid.

As Alvarez was leaving the home, he reportedly spotted his father in a parked vehicle and began firing shots in his direction. His father was not injured during the shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

Following his arrest, Alvarez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder. His bail has been set at $2.5 million.