Rent, utility assistance available to Sacramento County residents as moratorium is set to expire

The state’s eviction ban and moratorium on utility shutoffs are set to expire June 30.

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and the Salvation Army are encouraging those who need it to apply for assistance. SHRA has around $100 million in COVID-19 state and federal funds available to those who qualify.

Priority will be given to households that owe past rental payments, according to SHRA.

Lt. Larry Carmichael, a social services officer for The Salvation Army, joined Richard to talk about how to apply and why these funds are important.

To apply and for more information, go to www.shra.org/sera. You can also call SHRA at (916) 449-1266 or The Salvation Army at (916) 678-4010.