Renter advocates urge California leaders to extend eviction moratorium

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The specter of eviction is real for many residents in the Sacramento area who are also burdened by the added frustration of knowing they can’t access the help that could save them.

Yolanda Flores is a daycare worker in Sacramento who applied for assistance as soon as programs opened up.



She is still waiting for any word back about her application and she says the stress of the situation has put her health in decline during the pandemic.

All applications for the assistance available through California programs are online and advocates say that’s created even more challenges in a system confronting multiple hurdles.

“The digital divide is very significant as well as the language divide,” said Gen Fujioka with the San Francisco Anti Displacement Coalition.

Currently, the state only offers application information in Spanish and English and not the many other languages spoken throughout California.



Whatever the language, many say all the forms required is a confusing maze even for the tech-savvy.



Advocates say that landlords are impatient and unwilling to wait for the system to straighten itself out with some judges having moved forward with evictions.



Advocates say the judges view unpaid yet approved applications as more speculative than the real dollars being funneled to states and counties by the federal government.

The coalition of rental groups who spoke out Tuesday is pushing for California to extend its eviction moratorium until the end of the year.



As it stands, the moratorium will expire on June 30.