Reopening talks continue between state, county and business leaders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the state prepares to release new COVID-19 guidelines later this week, California state officials on Tuesday said talks with counties and business leaders about reopening have been ongoing.

State leaders have yet to announce when exactly the new rules will be out, which counties will be affected or which businesses can reopen and how.

But officials have dropped pieces of the discussions, especially as smoke and poor air quality pose a challenge for businesses operating outdoors.

“We know this is a stressful time for many Californians,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “A number of counties are asking us about change to our orders, especially as we had outdoor dining prioritized, whether that can even temporarily move indoors. Currently, we are talking to a lot of counties about that.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also mentioned Monday the beauty and cosmetology industry will be included.

“And specifically, their concerns, their critiques are part and parcel of the conversations that we have advanced with local health officers over the weekend, and they are part of the guidelines we’ll be putting out later this week,” Newsom said.

Officials confirmed the plan for schools will stay the same. Counties must keep schools closed until they’ve been off the state’s community spread watch list for 14 days.

When asked if the 14-day wait would also be applied to businesses, state health officials did not say Tuesday.

The new guidance will be released as California continues to see declines in its overall positivity rate, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions.