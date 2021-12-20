Rep. Garamendi hopes Ocean Shipping Reform Act can ease supply chain problems

Industry experts warn the global supply chain crisis could last up to two years, and they say the onset of the omicron variant will likely lead to new shutdowns.

Last week, an outbreak at a manufacturing hub in China sent tens of thousands of workers into quarantine.

The world’s worst delays are still happening in Southern California, where many ships have been waiting for a month to unload due to the lack of workers on land.

Some of what families hoped to give this holiday may still be stuck on one of the dozens of container ships that have been clogging up California’s ports over the last few months.

The threat of fees has lessened the problem some, along with pledges by Gov. Gavin Newsom to find land to offload goods.

But, Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, says more needs to be done.

Garamendi joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss why the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, a new bill he drafted and helped push through the House, will help solve the problem.