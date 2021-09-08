Rep. Harder discusses push for California drought relief, resources

Almost half of the Golden State is tarnished right now by a designation that puts it in the “exceptional drought” category, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

New assessments set for release Thursday aren’t likely to show any improvement.

To help find solutions, Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will be sitting down with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

Harder joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain what he hopes to accomplish.

“I’m very concerned … We have to make sure Washington doesn’t forget about the deep drought that California’s in,” Harder said. “The secretary of interior is the most important person in the federal government when it comes to water policy. So, I’m bringing her to California so she can hear directly from farmers and families who have been affected by this drought.”