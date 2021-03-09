Rep. Harder secures $15M in funding to improve snowpack readings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Congressman Josh Harder, D-Turlock, has helped secure $15 million in funding for the Aerial Snow Observatory program over the next 5 years.

Harder says the project will increase the accuracy of snowpack readings in the Central Valley from its current rate of 50% up to 99%.

Harder says the funding will also help improve water management, especially in places like Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties.

The latest snow survey showed statewide snowpack is 61% of average, with only two wet months left on the calendar year.