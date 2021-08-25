Rep. McClintock discusses Afghanistan evacuation efforts, wildfire relief

The world has been confronted with disturbing scenes of desperation as Afghans clung to military transport wheels, trying to flee a country that fell into Taliban control ten days after U.S. Military withdrawal.

The U.S. military airlift of Americans and others from Kabul will continue until the final hours of President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for ending the frantic evacuation, Pentagon officials said Wednesday.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Roseville, has been very critical of the moves made by Biden’s administration.

Thoughts on the current crisis in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/TcSBGR9sJp — Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) August 21, 2021

John Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said more than 4,400 American citizens have been evacuated thus far, an increase of about 400 from Tuesday. More than 80,000 people, mostly Afghans, have been airlifted since Aug. 14, he said.

McClintock joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest developments.

McClintock also spoke about the Caldor Fire, which is threatening the South Lake Tahoe Basin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.