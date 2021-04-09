Rep. McClintock discusses migrant surge at the border after recent visit

Californian and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asking for a classified briefing about terrorists recently captured trying to cross the border.

Conditions of the facilities where migrant children are being held are also being called into question.

Representative Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, recently made a trip to the border to see the conditions for himself.

He joined FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to talk about what he witnessed and what he thinks President Joe Biden should do in regards to migrants. Sonseeahray also asked McClintock his thoughts on Biden’s executive actions on gun control.