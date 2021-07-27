Rep. McClintock discusses Tamarack Fire management, Biden’s infrastructure plan

Concern surrounding the management of the Tamarack Fire has been smoldering since that blaze ignited by lightning back on July 4, spreading to both sides of the California-Nevada border.

One state lawmaker in Nevada thinks what has happened may be an issue for the courts to decide.

California Representative Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, is seeking answers from the Chief of United States Forest Service Randy Moore because that’s the agency in charge of this firefight.

McClintock joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain his concerns.

Sonseeahray also had the chance to ask McClintock about President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.