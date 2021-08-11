Report: Newsom expected to announce vaccine, testing requirements for California teachers

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to speak at 10:50 a.m. FOX40 will stream the event in this post.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and school faculty in the state.

Under the state’s new policy, school employees would have to show proof of vaccination to their school district or take part in regular testing for COVID-19, Politico reported Tuesday.

Newsom will be in Alameda County Wednesday morning to highlight the state’s efforts to protect students and school employees as many return to in-person learning over the coming weeks.

Districts across the state have been issuing their own testing and masking requirements amid a troubling surge in infections because of the highly contagious delta variant.

Tuesday, the Sacramento City Unified School District proposed vaccination or mandated COVID-19 testing to the Sacramento City Teachers Association.

Bargaining unit members will be required to provide proof of vaccination to the District by August 30, 2021. Bargaining unit members may submit proof of vaccination going to the District’s vaccine portal …

Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest district, is requiring all students and employees to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.