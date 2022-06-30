SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Education released the first-ever statewide Teaching Assignment Monitoring report Thursday, providing a breakdown of how many California educators are qualified to teach in their respective fields.

Statewide data from the CDE shows that 83.1% of teachers are in the “clear”, meaning their qualifications authorize them to teach their respective courses. Another 4.4% of teachers are credentialed but are teaching outside their area of expertise. The remaining 12.3% fall under the categories: intern, ineffective, or incomplete.

The data aims to equip local districts with the tools necessary to address the nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. 55% of educators are rethinking their career plans and may leave the profession altogether, according to the National Education Association.

“By launching this annual report, we are providing a new level of transparency to support schools, students, and families as we find ways to navigate today’s challenges to public education, including statewide education workforce shortages,” Mary Nicely, Chief Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction at CDE said in a news release.

These subject areas have the highest rates of credentialed teachers.

Self-Contained Class – 90.6%

Music – 86.2%

History/Social Science – 82.4%

Foreign Languages – 79.5%

English Language Arts -79.2%

These subjects share the lowest rates of cleared educators.

Media Arts – 34%

Business – 39.2%

Health Education – 47.7%

Computer Education – 50/8%

Special Designed Subjects – 55.1%

Signed into law in 2019, Assembly bill 1219 mandated the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to develop an electronic teacher assignment monitoring system to provide local educational agencies with an official data system.

“While this first-ever baseline data set shows that a vast majority of teaching assignments are properly filled, there is more work to be done to hire, train, and retain teachers, especially in light of the national teacher shortage,” said SBE President Darling-Hammond.

The data was collected from the 2020-21 school year and is based on a variety of factors, including different subject areas and the number of students enrolled in those courses.