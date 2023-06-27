(KTXL) — California saw a 20% increase in hate crimes in 2022 over the prior year, particularly those involving Black people and the LGBTQ community.

Data released by Attorney General Rob Bonta shows there were 2,120 reported hate crime events in 2022, a 20.2% increase from 2021’s 1,763.

According to the report, hate crimes targeting Black people saw a 27.1% increase in 2022. There were 139 more reports in 2022, 652, than in 2021, 513.

Hate crime reports involving a sexual orientation bias similarly rose, by 29%, in 2022. There were 303 reports in 2021 and 391 in 2022.

There was also an increase in anti-Jewish bias events in 2022. There were 189 reports compared to 152 in 2021.

“This report is a stark reminder that there is still much work to be done to combat hate in our state,” Bonta said. “The alarming increases in crimes committed against Black, LGBTQ+ and Jewish people for the second year in a row illustrates the need for our communities to join together unified against hate.”

Meanwhile, the Hate Crime in California Report shows a reversal in the alarming trend of anti-Asian hate crimes that began during the pandemic.

In 2019, there were 43 reported events. That number more than doubled in 2020 to 89. Then, in 2021, the number of reported anti-Asian hate crimes nearly tripled to 247 — an increase of 177.5%.

The latest report shows there were 140 reported anti-Asian hate crimes in 2022.