(KTXL) — The pastor of a church in Ripon announced he will be running against Rep. Josh Harder for California’s 9th Congressional District.

According to his campaign website, Brett Dood grew up in rural Michigan and moved to the Central Valley after becoming ordained in 2013 and being asked to serve as a pastor.

“We need strong, conservative, patriotic leaders who will defend what is most important to us,” his campaign website’s homepage says.

One of his policy focuses is to “roll back liberal-left ideology.” He aims to withhold federal funding for colleges that “do not work towards a balance in political dialogue and instead focus on educating students with only left wing ideology.”

“Protect fairness in sports by ensuring only biological women compete in women’s sports,” his website states.

Some of his other policy stances include lowering taxes, cutting down “rules and fees that make it harder for many people to rent or buy a house,” and increasing border security.

“The open border is a humanitarian disaster: with drugs and human trafficking causing untold misery here and in Mexico,” his website says. “We need to secure the border and agree on simple reforms that let new people in who can contribute and achieve their dreams.”

California’s 9th Congressional District was marked as a “top Democrat-to-Republican flip opportunity,” according to his campaign announcement. The district covers part of Contra Costa and Stanislaus counties, with the seat in San Joaquin County.

Rep. Josh Harder is the current representative.