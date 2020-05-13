Watch Now
Republican wins House seat in heavily Democratic California

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, photo, 25th District congressional candidate and former Navy combat pilot Mike Garcia addresses supporters in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Blood)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Long-suffering California Republicans finally have something to celebrate.

Former Navy fighter pilot Mike Garcia captured a vacant U.S. House seat north of Los Angeles with support from President Donald Trump. He had about 56% of the votes following an updated tally Wednesday.

The win over Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith represents a rare victory for Republicans in heavily Democratic California. The last time the party reclaimed a Democratic seat was 1998.

The race in the 25th District was being watched nationally as a proxy vote on Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus crisis, as well as for hints about the political climate heading toward the November elections.

