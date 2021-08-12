Republicans target Hispanic voters in Newsom recall effort

(KTXL) — With less than a week until recall ballots hit mailboxes, the California Republican Party is targeting Hispanic voters in an effort to get more people to vote Governor Gavin Newsom out of office.

Dozens of California GOP volunteers gathered for a virtual workshop Thursday. The focus: build relationships and gain support for Governor Newsom’s recall among Latino voters.

“What this governor can’t buy is the people of California and the movement that’s created by his failed leadership,” said California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson.

The group plans to spend the next few weeks engaging with Latinos through religious and community groups — going door-to-door and propping up phone banks. They’re working to reach business owners affected by shutdowns and lower-income Latinos hit by the state’s taxes and housing issues.

Thursday’s workshop comes after FOX40’s recent Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll showed growing support for Governor Newsom’s recall — 54% of Hispanic respondents said they would vote to remove the governor from office.

Studies show about 30% of California’s voting population is Latino.

“Now our job at the California Republican Party is to make sure we turn those voters out,” Patterson said.

Patterson, California GOP’s first Latina chairperson, said Latino voters are focused on the following:

“I think within the Latino community there are very specific issues that are integral into our everyday life in that pursuit of happiness,” Patterson said. “Number two is making sure your children have a good education and number three is making sure our streets our safe.”

Party officials say the group now has 64,000 volunteers, a 52% increase from the last election cycle. Those volunteers are set to mobilize on the GOP’s day of action this upcoming Saturday.