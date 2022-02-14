Researchers: California hitting bumps on road to zero-emission future

With state and federal goals pushing California to a zero-emission future, cars that unplug the pump will be key. But many say plugging into cleaner energy isn’t as easy as it should be.

California is still the number one zero-emission vehicle market in the U.S., jumping 60% in market share in 2021 over 2020 numbers.

But researchers at the University of California, Davis say one in five of the electric vehicle owners they’ve surveyed have switched back to their gas cars because charging was too much of a hassle.

Tyson Eckerle, deputy director of zero emission vehicle infrastructure in the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, or Go Biz, spoke with Sonseeahray about the hurdles the state is facing.