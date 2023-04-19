(KTXL) — California’s largest reservoirs are nearly brimming as they near their total capacity limit following months of heavy rainfall and now several inches of snowmelt.

The National Weather Service Sacramento released reservoir storage numbers on Tuesday with Shasta at 93% capacity and Oroville at 89% capacity. The data came from the California Department of Water Resources.

Shasta and Oroville are the two largest reservoirs in the state and both are well over 100% of their historical average for April 18.

As of Tuesday, Shasta is holding 4.2 million acre-feet (AF) of water of its total 4.5 million AF. On April 18, 2022, Shasta only reached 1.7 million AF of water.

Acre-feet is a measurement of water that accumulates to 43,560 cubic feet or 325,850 gallons, according to the California State Water Resources Control Board.

This weeks recent capacity places Shasta within 300,000 AF of the 1982-83 water year, which is the wettest recorded water in California.

Oroville has a water storage of 4.2 million AF this year and as of Tuesday is holding more than 3.1 million AF of water. On April 18, 2022, Oroville had 1.7 million around this time last year.

In the Sacramento area, Folsom Reservoir is currently at 74%, 728,424 AF, of its total capacity, 977,000 AF.

Here are the other reservoir levels in DWR’s data:

•New Bullards Bar: 85% of total capacity, 823,723 AF

•Camanche: 61% of total capacity, 254,460 AF

•New Hogan: 74% of total capacity, 234,308 AF

•New Melones: 60% of total capacity, 1.4 million AF

•Don Pedro: 80% of total capacity, 1.6 million