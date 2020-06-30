Residents in Northern California counties asked to look out for missing Colorado boy

Liam Sweezey (left) and Nikki Sweezey (right) in photos provided by the California Highway Patrol.

(KTXL) — An endangered missing advisory has been issued by the California Highway Patrol for a Colorado boy who investigators say was taken by his mother and is now missing.

The Aurora Police Department in Colorado says 12-year-old Liam Sweezey was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

It’s believed he was taken by his mother, Nikki Sweezey.

Aurora police say Liam needs daily medication but does not have it with him.

An advisory was first issued by the CHP in several Southern California counties after the two were spotted in Barstow.

The advisory has since activated in the following California counties: San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Tulare, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Sacramento, Yolo, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, and Butte.

Liam is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts.

Nikki is 31 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

Officials are also looking for a light blue 2010 Honda Fit with a Colorado license plate, number BVV937.