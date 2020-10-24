Richmond: Tanker fire prompts emergency response

by: KRON4 Staff

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes are closed on I-80 at Hilltop Drive after an 800 gallon tanker caught fire.

The incident happened on I-80 Westbound. Both Eastbound and Westbound are closed.

California Highway Patrol and fire crews are on scene evacuating the area.

Richmond police advises motorists to use alternate routes.

Avoid Hilltop Mall, Shane Drive, and Rollingwood area.

Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

