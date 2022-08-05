(KSEE/KGPE) – An Oakhurst man was sentenced Friday to two years for assaulting officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors say his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress to certify the count of electoral votes to the presidential election.

According to court documents, Ricky Christopher Willden, 41, was illegally on the Capitol grounds.

At one point he sprayed the U.S. Capitol Police officers with a chemical irritant. He then threw the canister at the officers and proceeded to enter the Capitol.

Officials say Willden was arrested on June 30, 2021, in Oakhurst. On April 7, 2022, he pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law officers.

After his two-year prison term, Willden will be placed on three years of supervised release and will be ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. The case had been investigated by the FBI’s Sacramento Field Office and its Fresno Resident Agency.

Since the events of Jan. 6, over 850 people have been arrested from all over the United States for crimes related to the Capitol breach.

Of those, over 260 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. the investigation remains ongoing.