Rising temperatures causing concern about water supply, wildfires

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) — The recent rising temperatures are causing concern about the state’s water supply and the risk of wildfires.

With weather in the 70s and little to no rain and snow, fire crews are on alert, which is unusual for February.

“It was cold at first and then it started getting warmer and it just stayed that way,” said Tyler Jensen, who works in Cisco Grove.

It hasn’t been the winter weather Jensen was expecting. He figured the cold and snow that came in abundance back in December would carry over to what is supposed to be the coldest time of the year in that area.

“I can sleep with my window open and it’s not that bad,” Jensen said.

Some higher elevations areas in the central Sierra have as much dirt on the hillsides as snow. In fact, it hasn’t actually snowed in the area for over a month.

It’s a new record for length of time without precipitation in the area, according to the UC Berkeley Snow Lab. The abnormally high temperatures for this time of the year are bringing their own dangers.

On Thursday at Boca Reservoir in Nevada County, someone had to be rescued after the ice broke, sending them into the water. And last weekend, multiple skaters fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir — One person died.

Warmer weather melting snow is also an issue due to the ongoing drought. The central Sierra snowpack is at just 80% of where it should be.

There is also trouble looming at lower elevations. Fire crews were dealing with the Sycamore Fire in Southern California.

“The hot temperatures and the dry conditions combine that with the wind and it’s really elevating what we see as fire conditions this time of year,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie.

Heggie said after the sizable October and December storms, the lack of snow and rain recently has meant that protective moisture has gone away.

“We’ve been relatively dry, if not dry completely, up and down the state, so what that is telling us is that some of those larger fuels are drying out, especially with these warmer temperatures.

NWS Sacramento is predicting high winds starting next week.