Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley discusses recall election candidacy, education initiative

Californians are about two months away from making a choice in the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, announced Tuesday that he wants to be the next governor of the Golden State, becoming the newest candidate in the race.

Kiley has repeatedly pushed back against the governor’s decisions, even going so far as to sue Newsom over his use of executive power during the pandemic. A state Superior Court ruled in favor of Kiley, but an appeals court overturned that ruling in May.

A few hours after his candidacy announcement, Kiley said his campaign received $200,000 from nearly 2,000 donors.

Kiley joined Sonseaahray to discuss his announcement and an education initiative he’s working on.