Rush on California clams spurs temporary ban on pumps

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — So many Californians have been using a simple new device to dig for clams during the coronavirus pandemic that the state has had to step in with emergency prohibitions on the practice.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports the adoption of hand-operated hydraulic pumps that allow people to harvest the shellfish faster and in greater numbers has put abundant clam stocks in newfound jeopardy.

As a result, the state Fish and Game Commission this month temporarily banned the use of water-squirting pumps that have become the dominant tool of clammers in recent years.