Ruth Asawa, Ritchie Valens among latest California Hall of Fame honorees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, inducted Tuesday the first class of California Hall of Fame honorees to be recognized after their death.

The honorees for the California Hall of Fame 14th class was announced during a webcast streamed by the California Museum.

The California Hall of Fame 14th class includes:

Artist Ruth Asawa (1926-2013)

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Jerry Garcia (1942-1995)

Labor activist Larry Itliong (1913-1977)

Gay rights activists Phyllis Lyon (1924-2020) and Del Martin (1921-2008)

Crossover rock music icon Ritchie Valens (1941-1959)

“Jennifer and I are pleased to induct this group of extraordinary Californians into the Hall of Fame,” Newsom said in the release. “There is no doubt their lives and legacies have helped make California synonymous around the world with innovation, imagination and progress.”

The new inductees will join 134 other Californians who were previously inducted into the hall for “embodying the state’s innovative spirit,” according to the release.

“These luminaries represent the best of California,” Siebel Newsom said. “Each one has left their own indelible mark on history and reminds us of the creativity, ingenuity and courage that lives inside all of us.”

All inductees are celebrated in a new California Hall of Fame website.

The California Hall of Fame launched in 2006.