Watch Live: Sac County DA Schubert expected to announce run for attorney general

Schubert's news conference will stream live on this page

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is expected to announce she is running for attorney general next year.

A news conference for a “major announcement regarding the state of public safety in California and (Schubert’s) future statewide plans” was scheduled for Monday morning.

Politico reported last month that Schubert was considering running.

A campaign website was accessible ahead of Monday’s announcement.

Schubert’s announcement comes just days after Attorney General Rob Bonta was sworn into office. Bonta was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace Xavier Becerra, who resigned to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

