SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion a constitutional right, this is how Sacramento and California’s elected officials responded.

Representative Doris Matsui

“The SCOTUS decision is devastating. For half a century, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land. This decision opens the floodgates for states to ban abortion — and leaves more than 36 million people who can become pregnant without access to a safe, legal abortion.”

Assemblymember Mia Bonta

“What a sad day for women, especially women of color and low-income women who have been stripped of their fundamental right to choose what do to with their bodies with the overturning of Roe v Wade. I fear for the health of women across this country. But let’s be clear, CA will always fight to protect a woman’s right to access comprehensive reproductive health. We owe it to women who will now lack that.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta

“This is a dark moment in our country. But CA refuses to go back. As AG, I will use the full force of the law to protect reproductive healthcare for everyone who seeks it in our state. Abortion remains legally protected in CA and we’ll keep fighting to expand access.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

“SCOTUS has stripped away liberties and let other states replace them with mandated birth. This is not the America we know. California has banded together with Washington and Oregon to form the West Coast offense and protect reproductive freedom in our states.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

“Another dark day for our country. Courts historically stand tall when they protect and expand individual rights, not strip them away. Not this Supreme Court. In one day, this court has taken away 50 years of a woman’s right to choose her own reproductive freedom, including abortion. WE must fight like never before to win back the fundamental freedoms that all women deserve.”

Representative Josh Harder

“Today’s decision to overturn Roe is infuriating and incredibly scary. A woman’s ability to control her own body is no longer a fundamental right is the United States. Six Supreme Court Justices decidd that politicians are better suited at making healthcare decisions than a woman and her doctor. It’s shameful and millions of people will suffer because of it. We will fight back.”

Representative John Garamendi

“Today a radical faction on the Supreme Court has overturned decades of precedence and undermined the fundamental human right to bodily autonomy. While this decision is devastating and the challenge may feel overwhelming, I will never stop fighting for accessible abortion for all.”

Congressman Ami Bera

“By dismantling the constitutional protections under Roe, the Supreme Court is opening the floodgates for radical politicians to get in the way of women and their own personal health care decisions.”

“As a doctor, I strongly believe that the decisions made in the exam room should be made between a patient and their physician, not outside politicians.”