(KTXL) — A former California State Prison guard was found guilty of perjury in connection with an investigation into a conspiracy to cover up the assault of an inmate by a fellow correctional officer that lead to their death.

Brenda Villa, of North Highlands, lied under oath to the federal grand jury investigating the incident.

In 2016, two officers were escorting a 65-year-old inmate when the man stopped walking. One guard bent down behind the man and pulled his legs out from under him. The man, whose hands were cuffed behind him, fell forward and struck his head on the concrete.

The victim died about two days later at a hospital.

After his death, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and a federal grand jury, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, began investigating.

Villa is facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The officer who pushed over the inmate was previously sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.