SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As gold was discovered in California in the late 1840s, Sacramento drew a mass migration of miners, pioneers, and gold seekers.

The population kept growing, leading to Sacramento County becoming incorporated in 1850 and making it one of the original 27 counties when California became a state.

After the county was founded, the city of Sacramento, which serves as the county seat, became the capital of the Golden State in 1854.

Before California became divided into 58 counties, the following were the state’s original 27 counties:

Branciforte County (Now Santa Cruz County)

Butte County

Calaveras County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Mariposa County

Mendocino County

Monterey County

Napa County

Sacramento County

San Diego County

San Francisco County

San Joaquin County

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Barbara County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Shasta County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Sutter County

Trinity County

Tuolumne County

Yuba County

Notable changes in county land

According to the California State Association of Counties, the state had 32 counties created after 1850, but many of them either added or lost land to another county. Since 1850, the only counties to not lose any land are Alameda, Alpine, Imperial, Madera, Modoc, Orange and Riverside.

The counties that went through the most notable changes are Mariposa and San Diego counties, as both were at one time the largest in the state. When Mariposa County was founded, it was the largest of the original counties and has since lost land to 12 other counties.

The 12 counties that were at one time part of Mariposa County are:

Fresno County

Inyo County

Kern County

Kings County

Los Angeles County

Madera County

Merced County

Mono County

San Benito County

San Bernardino County

San Luis Obispo County

Tulare County

As for territory in San Diego County, it has not gained any land since its inception. At one time, land in Imperial, Inyo, Riverside and San Bernardino counties was part of San Diego County’s territory.