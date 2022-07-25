Wayne Caskey, left, and Albert Martinez, right, were killed while in prison. (Photo from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said two Sacramento County men, Albert Martinez and Wayne Caskey, were killed in prison in separate incidents.

Martinez, 52, was allegedly attacked by two other inmates on Friday around 7:30 p.m. at the High Desert State Prison. The CDCR said Martinez was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

According to the CDCR, Martinez was sent to prison in 1994 after being convicted of four counts of second-degree robbery and other charges. His sentence was later extended for attacking someone while in prison and possession of a controlled substance.

Caskey was attacked on Saturday at the California State Prison, Sacramento. The CDCR said two people were seen attacking him around 9:40 a.m. with hand-made weapons.

Staff intervened and stopped the attack with less than lethal rounds. Caskey was then taken to the prison’s medical area, where an ambulance was called for him.

According to the CDCR, Caskey died just after 10 a.m.

Caskey, who was 59, was serving life with parole for a first-degree murder charge. He had been sentenced in 2009.

While in prison, the CDCR said Caskey attacked another inmate. He was sentenced for that attack in 2017.

Both killings are being investigated by the prisons and movement in the yards has been limited to help investigators.

High Desert State Prison is located in Northern California in Susanville and houses over 3,000 inmates. California State Prison, Sacramento is located in Folsom and houses about 1,800 inmates.