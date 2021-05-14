Sacramento DA Schubert, 40 state DAs file petition to stop early release of 76,000 inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of California district attorneys is looking to stop the early release of 76,000 state inmates.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Thursday that she and 40 other district attorneys have filed a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

It is requesting the repeal of temporary emergency regulations awarding additional credits to more than 76,000 state prison inmates.

“Allowing the early release of the most dangerous criminals, shortening sentences as much as 50%, impacts crime victims and creates a serious public safety risk,” Schubert said in the letter to the CDCR secretary.

“This petition asks CDCR to repeal these regulations, begin the process anew, and allow for transparency and public input. Victims, their families, and all Californians deserve a fair and honest debate about the wisdom of such drastic regulations,” she continued.

The document asked the CDCR to repeal a temporary emergency regulation put in place last month that gives inmates additional credits, meaning some qualify for early release.

The petition is the first step toward a formal court order declaring the regulations unlawful.