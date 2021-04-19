Sacramento man arrested in Shasta County for possible hate-crime shooting that left 2 people injured

LAKEHEAD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man is behind bars in Shasta County after an investigation into a shooting that left two people injured Sunday.

Shasta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in Lakehead at 11:37 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two gunshot victims and the alleged shooter being held by witnesses.

The two shooting victims were taken to a local hospital and one was released later that day while the other is in critical condition, according to officials.

Detectives said they learned during their investigation the victims and their families were near the boat ramp when they were approached by 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg from Sacramento.

Detectives said Hesselberg immediately called one of the victims a racial slur before allegedly pulling a handgun from his pocket and shooting the victims, according to the release.

Hesselberg was arrested on multiple charges including murder.

Officials said authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Shasta County Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at MCU@co.shasta.ca.us., referencing case number: 21S012667.