Sacramento man drowns at Bass Lake

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Sacramento man drowned Saturday afternoon in Bass Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers responded to the lake around 3 p.m. following a report of an unresponsive man in the water, said spokeswoman Sarah Jackson. The man, identified as a 60-year-old from Sacramento, had jumped into the lake from a boat while holding a floatation device, then went under for an unknown reason and became unresponsive.

The man was with family at the time while on a boat anchored in a cove.

An off-duty nurse jumped into the water with family members and was able to pull the man from the water and onto a boat, Jackson said. CPR was performed on the man until emergency crews arrived.

Crews continued to perform CPR until he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.