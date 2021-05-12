Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Ashby announces run for California Senate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby has launched her campaign for California Senate in 2022.

In a tweet from a new campaign account, Ashby said, “I’ve spent my career fighting for families — and I’m ready to take that fight to the capitol to represent communities across the Sacramento region in Senate District 6.”

A few of the issues Ashby will focus on according to her new campaign website include:

Reliable child care

Well-funded schools

Universal preschool

Internet access in every home

Investment in arts

Equal wages for women

Ashby, a longtime Sacramento councilwoman, is local to the area.

She graduated from Sacramento High School and obtained her B.A. from the University of California at Davis and her Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.