(KTXL) — The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union that represents movie and television actors, will be holding a picket at the State Capitol building in Sacramento Thursday as part of an ongoing strike.

The rally will be held on the west side of the Capitol grounds from noon to 1 p.m.

•Video Above: University of California workers strike at State Capitol

The union and major studios are in the middle of contract negotiations over a number of issues including residuals from streaming services and the use of artificial intelligence in the industry.