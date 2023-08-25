A teacher in Chino Hills was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday morning following a complaint from school staff that he may have been intoxicated while teaching.

Clifford Harper, 49, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested around 11:20 a.m. at Robert Townsend Junior High School on the 15000 Block of Ilex Drive.

Faculty at the school called authorities to report their suspicion that Harper was under the influence of alcohol with students in the classroom.

Deputies investigated the report and arrested Harper at the school. He was taken to the Chino Hills Police Department and booked into jail. He faces possible charges of public intoxication and child endangerment.

Harper is listed on Townsend’s website as a STEM instructor who teaches an introduction to technology course that includes the use of 3D modeling programs. That course syllabus includes a link to the rules and requirements for working in the school woodshop, although it’s unclear if Harper was actively teaching that course at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000.