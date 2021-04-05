San Diego County agrees to pay $3.5M over 2018 jail death

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County will pay $3.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a mentally ill man who died after deputies tried to forcefully remove him from a jail cell.

The Union-Tribune says it’s the largest settlement for an in-custody fatality in the county jail system.

Paul Silva was jailed after his mother called police because he was experiencing a psychotic episode.

The suit says deputies used a stun gun and held him down using a body shield while trying to extract him from a cell.

He died at a hospital.

The family sued after prosecutors found no crime had been committed by deputies.